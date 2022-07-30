M5S, that’s who Beppe Grillo’s zombies are

Grillo-M5s, who are the zombies? Who infected them

A very short post appeared on the blog of Beppe Grillo by title “Italy woke up“. Camp an image with a tricolor background with walking zombies.

“We knew from the beginning that we had to fight zombies who would do anything to defeat us or, even worse, infect us. And so it was: some of us fell, many were infected. But we are still here, and in the end we will win, because we have the strength of our precariousness: we are here to fight, not to stay, and this diversity of ours is unsettling for the zombies ”.

He writes Cricket then exhorting action and ending with a Renaissance invocation, from Giovine Italia:

“Let’s join together in cohort! Italy is calling us ”.

But who are the “zombies” Grillo talks about? Who would have “infected” them? The reference to former pupil Luigi Di Maio is clear, who with his immoderate and unstoppable desire for power has poisoned the very roots of the Movement’s founding values. The zombies are the ones who immediately sensed the populist opportunity to make a fast career without a political background. The zombies are those who have betrayed the ideals of Gianroberto Casaleggio for personal purposes. The zombies are the many “runaways” who have found in the Movement a safe hauberk to a gray existence of joblessness. But the zombies are also those who have tried until the end to have an exception to the third term starting from Fico and Taverna to reach the last of the peons. Zombies because they are “dead man (or woman) walking”, they are “walking dead”, with no more political future but which can still infect. Then in his usual apocalyptic and disintegrated language, the Genoese comedian “pities those who have fallen and could not resist the contagion”.

But Grillo had to expect this ending because all the populist movements, and his is even Peronist, they have this inevitable historical trajectory, which is always manifested. The superhomistic and almost Nietzschean reference to the “strength of precariousness” is an attempt to transform a weakness into a strength, to overturn once again the table of history, but also a communication module made up of thoughtful paradoxes that take hold of a tuned electorate. Grillo had to first identify the many Di Maio opportunists who thrived in the shadow of the Lantern, but perhaps then it didn’t suit him to see them or better still they needed them in that exciting phase of “ocean crowds”. Now that everything is over, that the boom has sadly deflated, the pieces remain but also the possibility of starting over, but treasuring the past.

