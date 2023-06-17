This afternoon in Rome the M5s took to the streets for the #BastaVitePrecarie demonstration. The leader Giuseppe Conte said: “A full square, full response beyond expectations. It is truly a beautiful square, many have responded to the call, a free call, a free invitation”. Surprisingly, Pd secretary Elly Schlein also took part in the procession.

Initially her presence was not expected, but a phone call with the former Prime Minister Grillino changed her mind. The two leaders, at the head of the procession, embraced each other. A clear message, therefore, from a political point of view, with the aim of creating a common front against this government: “We want to unite our battles inside and outside Parliament. There is a need. There are not only M5s on the minimum wage, but there are Pd, Calenda and AVS. We wanted to bring a signal of willingness, to join forces with the other oppositions ”, the dem secretary clearly said.

“There are areas, we say it, we often see it, on which we can work together even in our differences. One of these is that of the battle for quality work and for the minimum wage on which, not only 5 Stars and PD, but also the green and left Alliance and even Calenda have made proposals. We will continue to work so that we can be more effective together on these issues in countering what the government of Giorgia Meloni is doing which will increase precariousness and increase fear of the future which affects above all the young generations and women especially in the south of this country ” Schlein added.

“We are always available for dialogue – said Giuseppe Conte – we must work on common battles, on themes. I appreciate the fact that Schlein has come, that Fratoianni has come, a lot of social and political forces, here there is a lot of associations and we will also hear them from the stage”.