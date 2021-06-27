Against the background of the clash with Beppe Grillo, there remains the hypothesis of a party of Giuseppe Conte, should the fracture with the founder of the M5s be destined to never recompose. “It is clear that many of us would choose to go with Giuseppe,” admits a deep gorge of Palazzo Madama at AdnKronos. In short, the split risk is very real. Also because the former prime minister remains an attractive point of reference. This is confirmed by the pollster of Emg Acqua Fabrizio Masia, who in recent months has already had the opportunity to test the potential of a hypothetical party of Conte, attributing about 15% to him.

Ruocco, Toninelli, Spadafora, Tofalo and Crippa with Grillo

But who is he with whom? The Corriere della Sera tries to trace an overview of who would follow Conte and who would remain faithful to Grillo. According to the Corriere, among those who remain with Grillo there would be above all members of the M5s of the first hour. “It is the case of Carla Ruocco, already at the time in the directorate with Luigi Di Maio, Roberto Fico and Alessandro Di Battista. Or of Danilo Toninelli, unforgotten Minister of Infrastructure in the first government led by Conte, the yellow-green one. The former Minister of Sport is also lined up with the guarantor Vincenzo Spadafora, the group leader in the House Davide Crippa and the deputy Angelo Tofalo. With them almost all the deputies in their first parliamentary experience faithful to one of the fundamental rules of the M5S “.

Patuanelli, Taverna and Spadafora with Conte

And who could follow the former premier instead? “Most of the senators are lined up with Conte. The three who on Friday evening were at his house for over two hours to identify possible ways out of I am the Minister of Agricultural Policies Stefano Patuanelli, the vice president of the Senate Paola Taverna, the group leader at Palazzo Madama Ettore Licheri. But the former Minister of Justice is certainly with Conte too Alfonso Bonafede“, concludes the Courier.

In between, they try to carry out the difficult task of various mediators Di Maio, Roberto Fico and Stefano Buffagni.