M5s, the showdown has begun: Grillo has come out of the closet and is now focusing on Raggi

After flop at the European ChampionshipsIn the M5s there is an air of a new revolution. Now the showdown between the founder of the Beppe Movement Cricket and the leader Giuseppe With you it’s officially gone. The comedian openly criticized the former prime minister’s management, and after the venom joke “he took it more votes Berlusconi dead that Conte was alive”, he added to the mix yesterday with an interview with himself.”We need to go back to proposing radical ideas and visionary, distancing ourselves from one a position that is old and outdated for decades. Talking about left and right is like talking about Ghibellines and Guelphs”. Grillo now – reports Il Corriere della Sera – seems to have decided to decisively support Virginia Rays and the Movement effectively split into “two parties” inside.

Grillo’s words they trigger the Contian wing. “The Movement’s project cannot be what it was 15 years ago”, MP Vittoria tells Adnkronos Baldino. Alessandra also intervenes Todde. “The 5 Star Movement is not bossy, it is a community of people”, says the governor of Sardinia who wants impose the maximum number of mandates on him too: “Because he shouldn’t have it also the guarantor?”. Marco’s editorial contributed to igniting the Contian soul of the Movement Labor. The director of Il Fatto indicates guilt and responsibility, in his opinion, for the collapse of the M5s: “If anything, it has to do with being entered the Draghi government with their underwear in their hands“. And again: “Conte, who wasn’t even a member at the time but let it go, apologized on behalf of the Movement. Now it would be Grillo’s turn: if it is true that the M5s has “vaporized”, the vaporization dates back to 2021 and bears its signature”.