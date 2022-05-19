M5s in the storm after vote in the Foreign Affairs Commission: “Out of the government”

The M5s is experiencing a moment of strong tension inside. The decision made yesterday to elect as president of the Foreign Commission Stefania Craxi of Forza Italia instead of the grillino Licheri created it confusion in the Movement. In the Five Stars – reads the Corriere della Sera – what happened cannot fail to have aftermath. The contians rise up. “They play dirtylet’s learn to do it too “, tweets Gianluca Castaldi, who, speaking to AdnKronos, evokes exit from the majority. In the party, however, there are different positions. Some senators claim they tried to dissuade the vertices to bet only on Licheriinviting them to play a second card. “They didn’t listen to us and this is the result“, they reiterate internal tensions are likely to explode in the next round.

To add to the dose – continues the Courier – the harsh words of the former Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora towards its leader, Giuseppe ContAnd. “There leadership di Conte has a political deficit very large and it is a political deficit that cannot be bridged with the popularity“. The former minister yesterday in Milan at the presentation of his autobiography Unreserved (edited by Solferino) makes it clear what is betraying the M5s president: “The illusion that the popular consensus received during the pandemic could become political capacitywhere political capacity means knowing how to manage a party and parliamentary groups, have an adequate agenda also for dealing with others“.

Read also:

Timmermans attacks Eni: it is forbidden to pay in rubles. But the truth is different

Government, everything collapses: crisis in June, elections between the end of September and October

Prices, the hard crisis arrives in the winter of 2023. Europe’s suicidal choice

Energy crisis and sanctions: politics stutters, while companies close

The Rai Tg1 case and the energy crisis, other than a liquid company: it is a world of gas

Sassuolo-Milan, tickets at 3000 euros. BOOKMAKERS: HERE ARE THE SCUDETTO QUOTAS

Elettra Lamborghini: “Zalone makes me laugh, I love horror and Only Fun …”

Cartabianca, maxi-brawl between Orsini and Ruggieri (Fi): “You are a poor idiot”. VIDEO

BPER Banca continues the charity project with FNOPI

FS Foundation proposes new itineraries with “the Harlequin”

The first edition of the Innovation for Sustainability Summit 2022 kicks off

Subscribe to the newsletter

