Skip the blitz of Beppe Grillo in Rome, who had confided to his closest collaborators the will to return shortly, already in the next few hours, to the capital. The unresolved phone call with Giuseppe Conte in the late afternoon yesterday would have made the guarantor and founder of the M5S desist at the moment, convinced that it is not useful to get back on the road. The hopes of mending seem in fact reduced to a flicker, the stalemate and the distances between the two remain. “The phone call went very badly, the positions irreconcilable. It is now really difficult to reach an agreement …”, reports to Adnkronos who spoke with Grillo in this hour.

M5S: AT 5.30 PM PRESS CONFERENCE COUNT AT HADRIAN'S TEMPLE – The expected press conference by Giuseppe Conte is scheduled for 5.30 pm in the Hall of the Temple of Hadrian in Piazza di Pietra in Rome.

M5S: Di Maio, head and heart for unity, we will find a solution – “We work for the unity” of the 5 stars “using head and heart. As always we will find a solution”: this is stated by the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, in an interview in the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno devoted mainly to the G20 of Matera.

M5S, DE MASI: I DO NOT MEDIATE BETWEEN CRILLO AND COUNT, IN THEIR HANDS, SORTI COUNTRY – Regarding the stalemate on the new statute of the M5S and the possible farewell of Conte to the pentastellati after the recent attack by Grillo against him, the sociologist Domenico De Masi comments on Radio Cusano Campus: “I do not at all confirm the role of mediator that is attributed to me . I have studied the organizational events of the M5S, I write about them almost daily, but I am by no means a mediator. What is happening? The M5S had a great success in the 2013 elections and then even more so in the 2018 ones, this happened because one out of 3 Italians voted for the M5S because this political force presented novelties and peculiarities. In the same Movement there was a government wing and a movementist wing represented by Di Battista, this was an originality. Then there was a digital soul , because the M5S made a lot of use of the Rousseau platform. Then there was the radicalism, it was a drastic party that went ahead with very strong slogans and actions. And then there was the charisma of the founders. bulls Grillo and Casaleggio father. Then, one by one, these legs were cut off. The movementist wing is no longer there as well as the digital wing, the radicalism has diminished, these changes have transformed the Movement into a party and have created a strong conflict between the movementist and the governmental wings. Conte personalizes the government wing and Grillo the movementist one. The problem is that all the parties we know in Italy and abroad were born as movements and then became parties. The problem of the passage from movement to party is to pass from pile of sand to brick, in the meantime the grains are scattered, but as brick it is more compact. There are those much more related to Grillo’s vision and those much more related to Conte’s vision. It is a question of whether they will find a reconciliation, times are tight. What happens will also depend on whether the center-left will present itself in the next political elections with a strength of 40% or less than 30%. If the right wins, Italy is offered to a right-wing right, the government that can come out of it may have some nuances of the right that we were not used to having in Italy. Grillo and Conte can determine the progress of the history of our country without even realizing it. “Did Grillo’s video weigh on his son?” That video did not bring the M5S down in the polls. The newspapers continually say that the M5S is now over, but that is there between 15 and 17%. Craxi has never exceeded 14% so it’s not cheap. If it were strengthened with the official arrival of Conte, I think it could easily aim to exceed 20% “.