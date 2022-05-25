M5S goodbye, Dino Giarrusso: “A very painful and painful decision”

Another hard blow for Giuseppe Conte, Beppe Grillo and the 5 Star Movement. MEP Dino Giarrusso, known for his past as a ‘Hyena’, leaves the M5S and works on his own political movement. He announces it on TV, guest of the ‘Coffee Break’ broadcast on La7, accusing the Movement of having it ‘muted‘, with a “communication veto” on its participation in television broadcasts. “I have great esteem for Giuseppe Conte – he began speaking of a” painful “decision – for what he did as Prime Minister, for me the best in the last 20 years: in Europe he was able to defend Italy by taking risks, the other MEPs came from us to say that it was a phenomenon. My esteem for the person is maximum and will remain so “.

But the choice to leave comes for staying in “a government in which I struggle to understand why we have to stay. I give an example: we have given life to the superbonus, a measure that has revitalized the economy, praised in Europe by von der Leyen, but Draghi comes to Strasbourg and talks very badly about it. How can we not be respected like this? The measures taken by this government will lead to thousands of lost jobs, to ‘bankruptcies’ “with “collapsing businesses. Why don’t we make ourselves respected? It is not I who leave the M5S, but it is the M5S that has lost its values, being in a government that does not respect us, that has seen the values ​​of the Movement die, Di Battista left just when we decided to support Draghi. “

Giarrusso then explains that he sought out Conte for a confrontation, “even yesterday I wrote him a message before coming here but I didn’t get any answer”. So the announcement: “I am founding a new political movement. I have talked about it with many people“, starting with” exiles and discontents “of the M5S” but not only. I say to the disappointed: ‘come, let’s talk about it together’ “. To those who ask him if he has also talked about it with Di Battista,” no – he replies – I have not talked about it with him … “.

Read also:

Business at the Trento Festival of Economics, Scaroni-Fiorani guests of Perrino

Municipal elections polls, exclusive numbers. Who wins city by city

Waste-to-energy plant Rome, Pd: “It must be built”. That’s what the M5S doesn’t want

Alessandro Benetton, the scrooge who dispenses pills of wisdom on social media

The fifth edition of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival is starting – 9/12 June 2022

Milan, Berardi icing on the Scudetto after Sanches and … Calciomercato news

Scholz on a mission to Africa: working for a “multilateral world”. VIDEO

Terna: 200 million for the electricity grid of the 2026 Olympics

Samsung, connected homes are the new normal

Philip Morris Italy and the Carabinieri: agreement for legality

Subscribe to the newsletter

