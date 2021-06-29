“Playing political war now”, at a time of national reconstruction, ” is not smart. In my opinion, neither Grillo nor Conte is right. “Matteo Salvini, guest of ‘In Onda’ on La7 said this, answering questions on the events relating to the M5S. ” Certainly Grillo and Conte can do damage, but if they step aside , we can go back to talking about development, major works, trains, airports and ports … Let’s let the Italians decide when they will go back to voting, but I think that the Cinquestelle parable is now over “, he added. (Vam / Adnkronos)





” I hope that the war between Conte Grillo and Di Maio and company does not stop government activity and reforms and that the Italians do not get involved, because the 5 stars are still the first party in Parliament. I would not want the 5 stars to quarrel and explode and all this slow down the reform activity ”.

Center-right chapter: “There is no single party on the horizon, I asked my friend Silvio Berlusconi to collaborate, to federate us … I don’t do and undo parties” for my interest.

Did Salvini receive the vaccine? “I have not yet vaccinated. I was booked for yesterday, but they were waiting for me in court in Cuneo. So, I had to postpone”. What vaccine will he do? “I do not know what vaccine they will give me – the words of the leader of the League – I will take what they give me”. The choice of vaccination, however, ” concerns the choice of the individual and I do not chase people on lakes or mountains with a syringe in hand to get them vaccinated … ”.