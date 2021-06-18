M5s, revolt against Fico for alliance with the Democratic Party in Naples. “Liar and disloyal”

The M5s continues its internal war, although the presentation of the Statute is now imminent of the new party which will be led by Giuseppe Conte. At the center of the controversy by the grillina base ends this time the third position of the state, Roberto Fico. Insults in chat – reads the newspaper – for the President of the Chamber, accused of having acted as a director for the candidacy of Gaetano Manfredi in Naples, the result of the alliance with the Democratic Party. “You only tell lies – Senator Vincenzo Presutto urges – you are the third position in the state, loyalty should be your value”. The tension mounts. The criticism is also joined by Maria Castellone, another senator of the Cinquestelle.

The Speaker of the Chamber defends himself: “That’s not true, I have nothing to do with the Pd-M5s agreement in Naples”. To confirm Fico’s interference in the choice of Gaetano Manfredi – continues the Journal – there is the appointment of Gilda Sportiello, Neapolitan deputy and loyal to the President of the Chamber, in the coordination of the election campaign of the Five Stars in Naples. The senators from Campania threaten the tear: “Let’s vote for Maresca.” Alternatively there is the option of a civic list with its own candidate. Fico is unable to quell the revolt. The Speaker of the House calls the branch for a private meeting over the weekend. We try to mend.