M5s, Spokes or Hanger. Check the woman option on Grillo’s table

The M5s it is more and more in chaos and Cricket he returned to have the reins in hand after the court decision of Naples who cleared all the offices, making the leadership of Giuseppe Conte. The confrontation between the big players of the Movement began yesterday but the road to a solution that satisfies everyone is uphill. The tense relations between the former prime minister and Luigi Di Maio. And now – reads the Corriere della Sera – Cricket also think of a plan B to exit the tunnel: the woman option. In the war of nerves against Giuseppe Contewhich began after the clash over the candidacy for the Quirinale of Elisabetta BelloniLuigi Di Maio involved both of the two possible candidate leaders; Virginia Raggi meeting her at the Farnesina, e Chiara Hangers hearing it over the phone and reporting it to the press. The former mayor of Rome has the esteem of Beppe Grillo, an ancient link with Alessandro Di Battista (which today is outside the Movement), a close relationship with some calibers of the Movement.

The former first citizen of Turinwho is at the window, – continues the Corriere – has an equally consolidated network of internal relationships with the Cinque Stelle and the estimate of Giuseppe Conte, who wanted her to be in the national secretariat which then fell due to her leadership. Both, as an auction base, dreamed and dream of continuing in Parliament the institutional career interrupted last autumn (even if Raggi is a municipal councilor of Rome). The story of the next few days could foresee, who knows, a leap forward. The “woman option” is a formula that passes from mouth to mouth.

READ ALSO

Group sexual assault, “the girl was not drunk”: Defendants acquitted

Pensions, in March checks in advance and more full-bodied: that’s how much

Autostrade, Benetton triumph: 9.3bn from the state. Motorists will pay