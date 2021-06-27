There would have been a phone call between Beppe Grillo and Giuseppe Conte to what Adnkronos learns. According to sources close to the guarantor of the M5S, some timid glimmers are opening up in the difficult match between the founder and the former prime minister, after last Thursday’s ‘incident’ with Grillo’s thrust against the former prime minister. But parliamentary sources who have heard Conte report that the distances between the two would still remain and that the main issues would not have been resolved at all.





This morning the ‘bridge workers’ at work to mend were pessimists: “There are few margins”, confided several ‘big names’ of the Movement. But in the last few hours there would have been signs of relaxation on the part of the M5S guarantor, even if the negotiation still appears complex, uphill. Also because, according to sources close to the founder of the Movement, the former prime minister would like “full political viability”, assuming that it is enough to retrace his steps. Even if yesterday, in a post on social media after the Azzurri’s victory, Conte seemed to address the people of the 5 Stars: “It is in moments of difficulty that you can see the strength of the team”.

Many comments from followers urged him not to give up and to take the helm of the Movement. But the negotiation still seems to hang by a thread. Meanwhile, a blitz by Grillo in Rome in the next few hours is not excluded.