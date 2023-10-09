M5s-Pd, Conte distances himself from the alliance. Then the attack on the government on the minimum wage

The agreement between Pd and M5s It seems to get further away every day. As if the difficulty of finding wasn’t enough common candidates for the next regional elections with the Grillini leader who is failing all of Schlein’s proposals, he is now the former prime minister himself increase the dose, making the Giallorossi coalition increasingly a chimera. “Have we argued with the Democratic Party over RAI? Yes the Democratic Party that occasionally argues with itself“. Giuseppe Conte, involved in the “Signature day” on the minimum wage, thus settles the issue “wide field” speaking to journalists.

“Don’t talk to me about wide field. We – explains Conte – have ambition, how 5 Star Movementto broaden the field but on the basis of the growing consensus that Italians show towards our proposals, not by creating an electoral cartel with many different political forces that they create a fragmented and unmanageable field. Wide shot is a journalistic formula that It gives me hives. We are for a “fair” field. Then the attack on the Meloni government. “The Italians have already tightened their belts. They have arrived to the last hole in the beltthere is nothing left to do, there is only a government that must absolutely work to resolve the problems and make fewer commercials“.

