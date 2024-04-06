If Elly Schlein ''wants to keep faith with the commitment made in March 2023, when she was acclaimed secretary of the Democratic Party with the cry of 'I will free the party from chieftains and caciques', in his words, he will find in me the greatest partner in favor of this operation''. The M5S leader, Giuseppe Conte, expresses himself thus on 'Accordi&Disaccordi' on the Nine speaking about the relationship with the Democratic Party led by Elly Schlein. The agreement between M5S and Pd came to a standstill after Conte's decision to abandon the primaries scheduled in Bari. ''I am calm but worried about the general situation,'' he adds.

“No ultimatum to Schlein, heard before the announcement”

“We didn't have a candidate, I never indicated a candidate. In a meeting in Rome with Decaro and Emiliano I said 'Laforgia doesn't suit you and you're not explaining to me why, ok, then you find the candidate. It's right that you find it, I have no right to point it out, bring us a name we can all share. Do you know what the result was? Which was proposed to me by the outgoing head of cabinet of the Decaro Council. A good, decent person, but with this perspective, given that they are asking for the dissolution of the Municipality due to the mafia, we all present ourselves clinging to the head of the Cabinet of the Council… This was the weakening of a political scheme… ''.

Conte denied that he did not warn Elly Schlein of his choice to 'rip': ''It's not true that when we announced' our decision, 'I didn't inform Schlein, I heard her 20 minutes before and I was on the phone for twenty minutes''. ''I didn't tell Schlein I am final and definitive – the former prime minister specified – I told her think about it for a moment and let me know''.

''We are not equipped to compete in the primaries – he adds – because it is clear that the Democratic Party is much better equipped as a party in the primaries, it would always win them…''.

“A third name? We will be with Laforgia if he doesn't withdraw”

''The Democratic Party hasn't brought me another name in months. Now where do we find him… I said to them 'tell me an impeding reason''' on Laforgia…''They then chose their candidate, in my opinion badly. But they have to tell me: why should we say no to Laforgia. He is an esteemed, highly esteemed person, the PD itself says so, I don't understand. If Laforgia withdraws, then we take note of it, but if he does not withdraw, the Five Star Movement has a linearity and there is no reason to abandon it''.