M5s, Patuanelli: “I will not be the president of the Rai Vigilanza”

Stefano Patuanelli certifies the break with Pd at Regional and now there is also the risk that the agreement on presidencies of the Commissions Supervisory: Copasir And Rai. The former minister of the M5s attributes the blame to the dem. “For our part – explains Patuanelli to the press – it wasn’t there no will of rupture for the regional, if anything had it who has inserted one norm that had nothing to do with the Aid decree for families and businesses. It is not unusual to ask for clarity on the issues, that of the data processing service waste in Lazio it is a decisive point. In 2019, in the government program with the Democratic Party, we had expressly planned that not done more resort to waste-to-energy plants, we are not the ones who have changed our minds. We we are the progressives“.

Patuanelli – continues La Stampa – also addresses the issue of presidencies of the Commissions from Supervision still to be assigned and for which there would have been an agreement between M5s and Pd to divide them, the Rai to the grillini and the Copasir to the dem. “They are separate themes and I hope they will remain. I expect correctness from everybody. However, I have never dealt with the negotiations on the commissions. ” Patuanelli he also pulls himself out of the race for the post in the RAI surveillance. I am not a candidate and I will not be president. I have already had so much from my political strength and, as you say With youthere is a need for a renovation. Among other things, as a matter of alternation, a deputy“.

