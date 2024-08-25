«We know what Renzi is doing today, but we don’t know what he’ll do tomorrow morning. us and he doesn’t even know it. It cannot be based on a trust that doesn’t exist, a relationship that must be serious in terms of an electoral and programmatic alliance. Renzi brings down governments, he doesn’t create them». The M5S group leader in the Senate said this Stefano Patuanelli on the edge of the Rimini Meeting. «It seems quite clear to me that the history of the M5S – he added – is in the progressive camp, of the center-left».

The role of Grillo

Then the leader of the Movement is back on the well-known Grillo-Conte issue and the back-and-forth between the two. “The M5s is an association that meets the requirements of the civil code. And therefore it has the availability of its own symbol.” This was declared by the M5s group leader in the Senate Stefano Patuanelli on the sidelines of the Rimini Meeting. On the contrast between Beppe Grillo and Giuseppe Contehe replies: «I have known Grillo since 2006, since then we have had a fairly constant relationship, and Beppe is not someone who gives up, who breaks». «He says what he thinks, – he adds – he makes his thoughts public. After that, in a community the majority decides, not just one person».

The Ius scholae

Another topic that is causing discussion, the Ius scholae. A topic that is agitating the center-right, with Forza Italia’s position in favor and the rest of the government forces blocking the issue. Is the M5s on the side of the Ius scholae? “Absolutely yes.” Patuanelli responds on the sidelines of the Rimini Meeting to those who ask whether the Movement is ready to vote on the Ius Scholae in Parliament with Forza Italia. “It is in Italy’s interest – he adds – to give an answer to second-generation immigrants. Regardless of the political forces that support this proposal, I believe it should be brought forward in the debate in Parliament. We have no preclusions”.