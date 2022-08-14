Joseph Conte presented his candidacy to the parliamentary of the M5S in the Lazio1 college in the Chamber. In the list on the Cinquestelle portal, the former prime minister has chosen the ‘low profile’. In his card there is not even a photo: there are only name and surname, place of birth, Volturara Appula, age, 58 years, and gender. The buttons that refer to the public profile and info are completely absent, where almost all the other candidates have been able to add a description and their resume.

Among the names presented in the same college as Conte, also the notary of the 5 stars Alfonso Colucci. There are a total of 41 outgoing senators who are candidates for parliamentarians. There are the current group leader at Palazzo Madama Maria Castellone, candidate in the Campania college, and the minister of agriculture Stefano Patuanelli, who changes branch of parliament and presents himself to the Chamber in Friuli Venezia-Giulia. The current senators of the 5-star Movement enrolled in the group are 62.

Among the candidates there is also Chiara Appendino. The former mayor of Turin appears in the Piedmont 1 college. The deputy Vittoria Baldino, one of the new faces of the Movement, elected 4 years ago in Lazio, is a candidate in her Calabria. The chairman of the Justice Committee of the Chamber Mario Perantoni chose Sardinia instead.

His name is Natale Bianchi and he is 84 years old as the eldest candidate for the parliamentary elections of the 5-star Movement. He was born in Varese in 1938 and in his life he was a priest, mainly in Calabria, we read in the profile he wrote himself. He presents himself to the Chamber right in Calabria. On the lists there are two other over 80s: Vincenzo Fortunato, candidate for the Lazio 2 college in the Chamber, and Domenico Giannantonio, for the Liguria Senate.

The youngest candidates are 25 years old, the minimum age to be elected to the Chamber of Deputies. There are at least 5 boys who declare 25 years, and therefore should have been born in 1997: Alessandro di Mattia (Lazio 1), Riccardo di Palma (Molise), Francesco Felice (Calabria), Francesco Fusaro (Calabria) and Domenico Spagnuolo (Campania) 1). Obviously all candidates for the Chamber. The youngest girls are 28 years old and are 4: Laura Giardina (Veneto 1), Veronica Iannone (Lombardy 1), Marianna Ricciardi (Campania 1) and Giulia Vittoria Ruta (Marche).