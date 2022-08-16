At parliamentary M5S scheduled today from 10 to 22 on the Sky Vote platform “Each member may express from 1 to 3 preferences. In any case, at the outcome of the voting, within each list in the multi-member constituencies, the candidates will be listed in alternating order of gender and, overall, in the lists in the plurinominal constituencies ( for the Senate at the regional level and for the Chamber at the national level), neither of the two genders can be represented in the position of leaders in excess of 60% “, reads the website of the Movimento 5 Stelle.

The members of the 5 Star Movement “are asked to vote, through online consultation, at the parliamentarians of August 16, also the President’s proposal of a list of names, also selected from those who have already proposed their own candidacy, to be included, with criterion of priority, in the lists of candidates in one or more plurinominal constituencies “, we read again.

“The number of members of this list of names proposed by the President will not exceed the maximum number of 12 for the Chamber of Deputies (out of a total of up to 191 candidates) and 6 for the Senate of the Republic (out of a total of up to 93 candidates ) “, is explained. “Ultimately, each member authorized to vote, in their voting area, will find three cards: a card containing the list of self-nomination proposals relating to the Chamber of Deputies; a card containing the list of self-nomination proposals relating to the Senate of the Republic ; a form containing the proposal for a list of names indicated by the President “.