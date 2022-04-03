“There is a fighting Count and a Government Count (lately the former seems to be much better than the latter). One shows that he wants to support Draghi’s work, the other works him on intent on changing the game, and maybe even the player.

Nothing new, they will say. For years and years, parties have been fighting and now governing, and sometimes they wear the two uniforms one on top of the other, to the point of confusing them. It happened in the days of Prodi and those of Berlusconi. And even before that, in other ways, in the long seasons of the Republic of the past. As if to say that no one ever fully dresses the clothes that his own destiny assigns him. Indeed, it changes them constantly to leave no space unattended.

Obviously this ancestral back and forth between government and opposition reflects at the same time the vices and some virtues of our political system. On the one hand, there is the claim to keep the advantages of being inside without paying too heavy duties for the suggestions of being outside. On the other hand, there is the idea that parties can cultivate their identity (and their fortunes) only on condition that they keep dialogue open with the most restless fringes of their own electorate.

But now in the case of the M5S this continuous relay between responsibility and disengagement reveals an additional strategic uncertainty, which should not be underestimated. The movement that belonged to Grillo has in fact governed since the beginning of this legislature, relying on the most diverse combinations. And all this navigating his way is in turn intertwined with a strategic question. It is a question of understanding whether in the long run their destiny is to preserve their original characteristics of a protest movement or if instead they contemplate the idea of ​​becoming a system force in some way.

This is no small dilemma. And it can’t be a painless journey. In one case, in fact, one is betting on the value, and on the risk, of a certain homologation: it is a question of being like the others, a system force, a party among many, albeit in one’s own way. In the other case, on the other hand, it is decided to hold onto a more marked continuity with one’s origins: and therefore, at that point it is a question of holding up the flag of one’s diversity and of the barricading spirit of the origins. Di Maio or Di Battista, to use the first names that come to mind. In both cases, a choice and a renunciation, together.

Conte’s leadership should now resolve this dilemma, unraveling the thread that has so far been too intricate. It is obvious that the choice to become part of the team led by Draghi seemed to point towards the first horn of this dilemma. And that instead the choice to fight on military expenses, to the point of risking (or perhaps seeking) the parliamentary incident, evokes, if anything, the opposite horn. Two choices, and two horns, which evoke a crossroads from which you will have to move.

We will see. For now it can be observed that day after day the renewed leader of the 5 stars lets himself slide more and more decisively towards the nostalgia of the ancient movementism. Even almost visually. The video of his intemperate against the increase in military spending, played in shirt sleeves and with a sort of unusual enthusiasm, almost seems to want to make people forget that clutch of his with all the points in full view which rather alluded to a serious and institutional posture. even a little sliced.

Visual clues from which it is perhaps premature to draw conclusions that are too definitive. However, these in turn reverberate in a much broader political field. Ending by intertwining once again with the eternal, unsolved question that hangs over the fate of this legislature. And that is, whether to keep the electoral law that exists, and which implies the construction of coalitions; or instead return to the dear, old proportional system, where the parties run against each other without the constraint of alliances or the annoyance of mutual coexistence. Another of those complicated system dilemmas of ours that years and years of promised reforms and vanished reforms have given us back as they are “. (By Marco Follini)