“We share the condemnation of Hamas and the support for Israel. I am pleased to reiterate here what our “no ifs and buts” consists of. The “no” to terrorism must be without ifs and buts. The “no” to Hamas must be without ifs or buts.” He states it ad Affaritaliani.it Federica Onori, group leader of the M5S in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber. “We at the 5 Star Movement have always supported the need to find a balanced solution to the endemic Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a far-sighted solution that takes into account the needs of both parties, built within the conceptual framework of the principle: “two peoples, two States”. Now, having said this, I also reiterate without hesitation and ambiguity that Israel’s right to exist and its right to defend itself are fundamental aspects of this vision and there are no reasons from the past or present that could lead to questioning these inalienable rights. At the same time, as forcefully underlined yesterday in the Chamber, on the occasion of Minister Tajani’s communications, it is hoped that the Israeli response will be proportionate and in line with international law, as well as with international humanitarian law, to especially concerning operations in areas densely populated by civilians”.

Why was it not possible to arrive at a united motion of the entire Parliament condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel?

“There was condemnation from everyone. What was objectively missing – and it is a shame – is the ability to make a synthesis in a harmonious and shared vision, against the background of a common context in which to insert this condemnation. Sometimes in particular circumstances, highly dramatic and full of implications in terms of values ​​and long-term perspectives, politics manages to put aside small, large selfishness and various calculations, not least with respect to the sensitivity of its own electorate. Unfortunately today, despite the extraordinary nature of the events, the conditions did not arise to launch such a message of unity which, however, would have made sense to send if everyone had taken a step in the right direction, with a genuine desire to come together”.

Do you think that Israel has any responsibility, perhaps historical, for what is happening?

“As we know, the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is long, complex and dotted with many contradictions and circumstances which, due to our common sensitivity as citizens of a fortunate country that has not experienced a real war within its territory since Second World War, we could define as ‘extreme’. What I would like to reiterate in the context, from a general point of view, is that we in the 5 Star Movement have always supported the need to find a balanced solution to the endemic Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a far-sighted solution, which takes into account the requests of both parties, built within the conceptual framework of the principle: “two peoples, two States”. Here, having said this, I also reiterate without hesitation and ambiguity that the right to existence and the Israel’s right to defense are fundamental aspects of this vision and there are no reasons from the past or present that can call into question these inalienable rights. At the same time, as forcefully underlined yesterday in the Chamber, on the occasion of Minister Tajani’s communications, it is hoped that the Israeli response will be proportionate and in line with international law, as well as with international humanitarian law, especially as regards operations in areas densely populated by civilians”.

Do you share the total support for Israel of the USA and the main Western countries including Italy?

“As already made known, we share the condemnation of Hamas and the support for Israel. I am pleased to reiterate here what our “no ifs and buts” consists of. The “no” to terrorism must be without ifs and buts. The “no” to Hamas must be without ifs or buts. This is why yesterday I highlighted in the Chamber how peace can never derive from terrorism; that terrorism and peace are two irreconcilable concepts. And that precisely for this reason, in my opinion, real pacifism can never justify conduct like that of Hamas, as we remember, it is one of the most dangerous terrorist organizations in the world and above all it does not represent all Palestinians.”

