M5s, “El Pollo” confirms the 3.5 million loans from Venezuela

For the M5s to chance Moby that of the alleged is also added illicit funds coming from Venezuela. The story already known for some time marks a turning point. Hugo Carvajal, said “El Pollo” he decided to collaborate with the Spanish justice and wrote a memorial with all the details of the funding from the scheme to the various pro-Communist parties of the world. The investigation – we read in Repubblica – has been open for two years, since a document published by the Spanish newspaper Abc and attributed to Caracas secret service, gave an account of “a suitcase with 3.5 million euros” brought to Italy by the Venezuelan consul in Milan, Gian Carlo di Martino, and delivered to Gianroberto Casaleggio. The spread of the news had led to two parallel investigations: the one for defamation, born from the complaint of Casaleggio jr. And the one for rlaundering and violation of the law on public financing of parties, which instead sees the consul Di Martino investigated.

In the meantime, however, Carvajal – continues Repubblica – has taken another step. Not marginal. He indeed presented a memorial in which, in his own hand, he writes: “While I was director of military intelligence he was born in counterintelligence in Venezuela, I have received a large number of reports indicating that international funding was in progress. Specific examples are: Néstor Kirchner in Argentina; Evo Morales in Bolivia; Lula Da Silva in Brazil; Fernando Lugo in Paraguay; Ollanta Humala in Peru; Zelaya in Honduras: Gustavo Petro in Colombia, the Five Stars movement in Italy e Podemos in Spain. Chavez’s former right-hand man may be soon extradited to the USA and processed. His statements are still to be concretely verified.

READ ALSO

Moby, Honored: “Let’s give those 120 thousand €, it’s important. Let’s proceed with the renewal”

Moby case, Grillo to Patuanelli: “Tirrenia is failing, can we intervene?”

Shock government: deposit deed to the Senate foreseen emergency extension in December 2022