The elected deputies are 51 and the senators 37, 38 are in arrears: 40%





Once upon a time the parliamentarians M5S they had to keep every single receipt to prove how much they spent during their stay in Rome and return the remaining part of their salary, now – by Statute – two thousand euros must be donated every month to the Movimento 5 Stelle association for operating expenses and 500 euros to the account in the name of the association, dedicated to the return of funds to the community.

Even though the mechanism is easier, it does not mean that it is working perfectly. Even today there are defaulters, and there are those who, by choice politics and in its own strategic way, decides not to pay, as written by www.repubblica.it taken from the website Dagospia.

Giuseppe Conte hasn’t missed a single transfer, but the same cannot be said for his deputy Michele Gubitosa, who hasn’t had any transactions for a year. The last one dates back to a year ago, when last July the Five Star Movement deputy paid 16,000 euros plus 4,000 euros to pay off eight months of arrears, considering that the previous transfer had been in October 2022. Senate it is her colleague Maria Domenica Castellone who is going in fits and starts. the last transfer of 2000 euros dates back to the month of February and the previous one to the month of November.

In May, the last month included in the reimbursement scheme, the fees were paid by fifty parliamentarians and if we consider that the elected deputies are 51 and the senators 37, it means that 38 are in arrears. Therefore, 40%. Among them there is also Cafiero From Raho.

Sometimes the arrears are paid with a single large payment, sometimes not. And these are the cases of silent protests. There is in fact a group of parliamentarians who refuse to participate in the fundraising for the party and the citizens. The reason would be politics according to them.

The deputy Luciano Cantonin his second legislature, has not paid since November 2022. And the flop in the European elections has only made the situation worse. “I am waiting to understand the evolution of the 5 Star Movement”. “I am waiting to understand what commitments the Movement will make with the constituent assembly that Conte wants to create. The existence of M5S is at stake, not just the second mandate. What reason do we have to exist? If these issues are addressed with the Constituent Assembly, I am in and I will stay, otherwise I will draw the consequences”.

When in doubt, it is better not to pay. This is a bit of the reasoning that, in past years, those who then abandoned the Movement. Another member of the public is Giorgio Lovecchio: there is no trace of a bank transfer from him since October 2022. Everything suggests that he wants to be certain of an exemption from the two-term limit, so he can run again for a seat in Parliament. Many in M5S prefer to wait for events and what will happen, putting aside for themselves the money that, by regulation, would go to the party.