It is the purebred horse, the one capable of reviving the fortunes of a bruised M5S. Yet even Alessandro Di Battista’s candidacy in the ranks of the M5S is tremendously at risk. To curb it a legal quibble, a rule that could cause his race to skip, which, unlike what you think, is not at all obvious. Because in the leadership of the Movement and in many of the men closest to Giuseppe Conte, the former pupil of Beppe Grillo and Gianroberto Casaleggio is not so frowned upon: “He will shoot electorally, but we get into trouble at home for 5 years”, the fear that bounces. It will also be for this reason that between the two, According to Adnkronos, there have been no contacts at the momentalthough Di Battista has given, in recent weeks, his willingness to sit at a table given the fall of the Draghi government, but with ‘political’ requests that he does not want to be ignored in order to return to thinking about his return.

Di Battista is still traveling, following in his footsteps on social media, he is in Vladivostok in these hours. He will return to Italy in early August. The former parliamentarians closest to him describe him as serene, certainly not so eager to return to his seat in Parliament. For now, between him and Conte, the situation is in stand-by. The contribution of the former well-known face of the M5S could be precious to spend in the election campaign, but it also risks stealing the show from the former premier, another fear that winds among the ‘contiani’. But it is above all the grilline rules that risk making him ‘jump’, assuming that you want him back in the team. Because the rules of the Movement provide that, in order to apply, it is necessary to be registered on the Skyvote platform for at least six months. And Di Battista unsubscribed from the M5S immediately after leaving it, in dissent with the decision of the pentastellated leaders, validated by the Net, to support the Draghi government.

To be able to ‘endorse’ his candidacy, an exemption would therefore be needed, which passes through the green disk of the guarantor, Beppe Grillo. Who, however, tells the Adnkronos who is closest to him, continues to be granitic in the defense of internal rules, from parliamentarians to the principle of territoriality to niet on multiple candidacies.

And that the non-registration is a problem for Di Battista confirms it at Adnkronos also Lorenzo Borré, the lawyer who has always led the legal battles against the leaders of the M5S: “It is a rule that has been adopted since March 2018 – he says -. Knowing Di Battista, not in person but as a character, I strongly doubt that he will accept an exception in his favor”. Provided that it is requested and granted. “Given the air that pulls – says those who have heard Grillo in the last few hours – I strongly doubt that it will open the door”.