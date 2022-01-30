The level of the clash within the 5 Star Movement between Contiani and Dimaiani rises. The Quirinale match left heavy waste, fueled by the declarations of the last few hours. Asked by chroniclers at the exit of his Roman home, the pentastellated leader Giuseppe Conte replies to Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on the need for “internal reflection”, loudly requested by the head of the Farnesina after the ‘shipwreck’ of the Belloni hypothesis and the re-election of Sergio Mattarella: “I said it first, to tell the truth. He replied to me, so there will certainly be clarification. Di Maio in particular will have the opportunity to clarify his work and his agenda, whether it was shared or not “. Di Maio spoke of the “failure” of some leaderships, but Conte replies that the former political chief Grillino “was in the control room, I made him participate as a minister. He will clarify his behavior, but not Conte, to the members “.

Words that bounce wildly in the chats of the ‘dimaiani’, in which there is also a sort of counter-narration on the Elisabetta Belloni case, the director of the Dis ended up in the quirinal toto-names and on which, in the last hours of the feverish negotiations between the parties, the final agreement was about to be reached, which was then wrecked due to the crossed vetoes. The message conveyed by some ‘Dimaiani’ parliamentarians, viewed by Adnkronos, promises to explain “the truth about the Belloni case”. The text lined up “all the statements of political forces after Salvini made it clear that the name was that of Belloni”.

The chrono-history of the Belloni case traces the evening of November 28 and starts with the two statements by Salvini and Conte on the possibility of a “female president” (the first at 8.16 pm, the second at 8.18 pm). “At this point – we read again – the majority parties begin the battery against Belloni”: these are followed by statements by Marcucci (Pd), Renzi (Iv), Forza Italia, Leu, Coraggio Italia, Sinistra Italia-Europa Verde. “At 9.34 pm Grillo comes out at the request of Conte” in support of Belloni’s name, is underlined in the same text. But the no to the number one of the Dis do not stop. “After everyone had burned the name of Elisabetta Belloni, Di Maio came out to defend her”, remark the ‘dimaiani’. It is 10.21 pm and Belloni’s candidacy now seems almost definitively wrecked.

In the M5S the battle has begun. And there is talk of an upcoming showdown, if not even a split. Dimaiano deputy Gianluca Vacca’s judgment regarding the strategy adopted by the Movement in the quirinal test: “Evidently something did not work from a strategic point of view. First of all, a real assembly should be called, Conte must answer our questions. I believe that the wall against the wall is useless, we need a transparent clarification. Our strategy was inadequate in the Quirinale match “, he told Adnkronos Vacca. And to those who ask him about a possible congress, he replies: “An assembly will not be enough, we certainly need a broad clarification on all the dynamics of the last few days and in general on the management of the M5S, then we will see which path to take after the clarification”.

But it is above all the leaders who demand a “clarification” from Di Maio. “As President Conte announced, it is the community of members of the 5 Star Movement that now deserves explanations. A strategy was agreed in the control room and then we found ourselves on the playing field with some of our great voters who worked for others. unshared objectives. Among the agreed proposals there was also the option of a high-profile and super partes woman at the Quirinale. During the negotiations we worked, always in agreement with the group leaders of the Chamber and Senate, also to this goal historical for the country “, the vice president of the Movement, Mario Turco, explains to Adnkronos.

“We knew – Turco observes – that it was not easy and that we would have to overcome obstacles in the other political forces. We did not know, however, of the opposition of someone not manifested inside the control room. It is right now to realize what has happened and open up to a transparent comparison “. In the evening comes the version of Di Maio. “Decisions in the control room? There has never been talk of making bombastic announcements on alleged agreements reached with the Pd and Lega, today also denied by the secretary dem Letta. Do not try to shift the responsibility onto others. It is clear that there are several aspects that need to be clarified “, attacks the head of the Farnesina.

