M5s, the numbers of preferences from zero point and the idea of ​​becoming a party

The regional elections ended with a sensational flop from the oppositionsvery bad the M5s. The post vote is dedicated to the grudges between grilliniincluding those against their leader Joseph With you. The chats of the next day are a flow of resentment. Also for him, for Conte who this morning, later endless referrals– reads the Fatto Quotidiano – the will drop list of provincial coordinators. A buoy to hold on to, waiting to really think about it future. Why the 5-star lawyer now he has to decide. Must choose whether to make the M5s a real party, with territorial representatives to really delegate power and not tin medals. Understand if he can still support the bond of two mandates, which Beppe Grillo never wanted to change. The grumblings of the elect: “Why if we nominate strangers preferences are not taken, let alone at European next year…”.

TO Bergamo – continues the Fatto – the most voted 5S is Danilo Albani Rochetti, 305 preferences. While the most voted in Action – with percentages similar to the M5S – is Niccolò Cartwhich has taken some preferences 2400. Instead in Brescia the 5Stelle elect Paola pollen, 412 votes. Right in the city where the dem Emilio Del Bono alone it got 35,000 preferences. The knot is always that of the candidacies, in a Region where Nicola is behind the outgoing group leader Marco’s – re-elected in Milan – they weren’t there familiar faces. The regional coordinator Dario You violate and former parliamentarian and regional councilor Massimo DeRosa they were ineligible because of bond of two mandates. Just like veteran Stefano funny.

