M5S, Grillo: “The Movement is and must remain a force for authentic change, and to do so, we must remain faithful to our founding principles”

“Our symbol, our name and the second term rule“, our “three pillars are in no way negotiable, and cannot be changed at will. They are the beating heart of the 5 Star Movement, our beacon in the storm. Changing them would mean betraying the trust of those who believed in us, of those who fought with us, of those who saw in the Movement the only hope for real change”.

He writes it on his blog Beppe Grillodefining itself “guarantor and guardian of the fundamental values ​​of the political action” of the M5s, and asking “activists, spokespersons and supporters” to “reflect deeply, to listen to your conscience. In this crucial moment we cannot afford to lose our way. Let us guard and protect what we have built together. The Movement – he adds – is and must remain a force for authentic change, and to do so, we must remain faithful to our founding principles”.