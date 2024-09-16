“It is not possible to open a deliberative debate” nor “to deliberate or question among members the founding principles of the 5 Star Movement”, namely the name, symbol and rule of the double mandate. This is what Beppe Grillo wrote in the warning – which Adnkronos was able to view – sent to the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte last September 5th.

Grillo’s warning

These principles, the guarantor emphasizes, represent “elements that constitute our fundamental values ​​and are essential for the current and future life of the 5 Star Movement and therefore – warns Grillo – no consultation among members can have as its object any changes to the name of the 5 Star Movement, the changes or use of the symbol and the rule of two mandates, as specified in my post of August 20th”. But that’s not all. According to Grillo, there is no room for a discussion even on “those additional issues that may also result, at the outcome of the consultation among members, in clear contrast with the founding principles of the 5 Star Movement, as conceived and founded by me and Gianroberto Casaleggio”.

“This – Grillo remarks – is valid for all legal purposes and expressly warns that, in the absence of the above, I will be forced to exercise all my powers and prerogatives to prevent our values ​​and principles from being distorted and distorted”. Powers that are recalled by Grillo in the incipit of the email: “In my capacity as guarantor of the 5 Star Movement, I am writing to formally reiterate my position on the imminent Constituent Assembly of members which is the following”.

The founder of the M5S also refers to the “prerogatives granted to me by the Statute of the 5 Star Movement” or those indicated in article 12 and “which can be summarized in my position as custodian of the fundamental Values ​​of the political action of the 5 Star Movement and to interpret the statutory provisions in an unquestionable manner”. (by Antonio Atte)