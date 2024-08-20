Cold shower from Beppe Grillo, in this part of summer, on those who think that the rules and principles with which the M5S was born can change: name, symbol and ceiling of the second term for the elected are untouchable. They are the DNA of the dream come true built with Gianroberto Casaleggio.

«Dear activists, spokespeople and supporters of the 5 Star Movement, we find ourselves at a fundamental crossroads in our history, in which we need to reflect on our roots and what has united us from the beginning. When we founded the 5 Star Movement, Gianroberto and I, we did it with a clear ideal: to create an alternative to the traditional political system”, writes Beppe Grillo, the guarantor of the M5s, on his blog.

«Our journey was born from a shared dream, a dream that led us to challenge a corrupt system, to give back a voice to the citizens and to try to build a more just and transparent Italy. In 2013 a cry opened the way for us, it opened that door that we couldn’t see. Behind that door there was a new world, an unknown territory, completely different from what we imagined”. Then he continues: “Like every animal species we have had to adapt to survive, and with little agility we had to coexist with those who had inhabited those territories for a long time and did not want to be disturbed. During this whole journey, We have always been anchored to three essential pillars: our symbol, our name and the second term rule“, remember.





“Our three pillars are not negotiable in any way, and cannot be changed at will,” writes Beppe Grillo. “They are the beating heart of the 5 Star Movement, our beacon in the storm. Changing them would mean betraying the trust of those who believed in us, of those who fought with us, of those who saw in the Movement the only hope for real change.”

Beppe Grillo in his blog defines himself as the “guarantor and guardian of the fundamental values ​​of the political action” of the M5S, and says that “At this crucial moment we cannot afford to lose our way. Let us guard and protect what we have built together. The Movement is and must remain a force for authentic change, and to do so, we must remain faithful to our founding principles.”

Conte’s reply: “No one decides what can be deliberated”

At the constituent assembly “we will be able to discuss everything, we will be able to completely refound ourselves: even the symbol, the name, the organizational rules, the consolidated ones, can be discussed. Because we cannot admit that when the community of members speaks out, some people have to decide arbitrarily and in advance what can be discussed, what can be deliberated on”. This was stated by the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte, in a video on social media after Beppe Grillo’s position on the “non-negotiable pillars” of the Movement, namely “our symbol, our name and the rule of the second mandate”.

«In the past the symbol has been changed several times, the rule of the double mandate has also been changed: do you remember the zero mandate rule? We cannot admit that when these decisions are taken by two, three, four, five people everything is fine and it is not fine when it is the community of members, in the context of such an engaging and courageous and revolutionary constituent process», adds Conte. «So let’s face this process with a calm, courageous spirit, let’s face it by freeing up all our energies – continues the former prime minister -. We must relaunch our original revolutionary, innovative charge. The political system needs the 5 Star Movement more and more»