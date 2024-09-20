M5s, endless clash Conte-Grillo. The guarantor’s prank at the boat show

The battle between Joseph Count and Beppe Cricket on the future of M5s continues. The latest move was made by the guarantor and it certainly will not have escaped the notice of the leader of the five-star movement and not only. Yesterday he showed up at the inauguration of the Genoa Boat Show and exchanged a few words with the mayor Marco Bucciprecisely – reports Il Messaggero – the candidate of the Right. On the wide field, what is now considered a ghost has once again loomed, but in his homeland could still have his say. Will the Elevato enter the electoral campaign with a bang to move votes? “It’s easier to bet a million euros on a horse…”, says a Five Star Movement representative. After all, the former comedian he has not made himself heard from the M5S territorial leaders for some time.

But what he thinks of the axis with the Democratic Party in the challenge of October 27th he has already made it known to those who called him. According to him – continues Il Messaggero – it is “a deadly embrace“, not only because the one running is the former Democratic minister Andrea Orlando with whom there has never been a great feeling, but also because, in his opinion, there is no convergence on many points of the program. Furthermore, even if in the form of a civic list, there is also a formation Renzi. “You know my position, no alliances. Especially those that lose…”, he told those who heard him in recent days. It is not just a question linked to Liguria, the theme is broader. “The M5S must remain the M5S“. The battle with Conte continues.