M5s, Grillo under investigation: Onorato’s insistence on the phone with Toninelli

M5s in chaos, Beppe Grillo is under investigation for trafficking in illicit influences. He would have received money from Moby, Vincenzo Onorato’s company (also registered in the register). An activity of lobbyng which also involved men from previous governments – reads the Repubblica – such as the former Minister of Transport Danilo Toninelli. A judicial front that affects the 5 Stars and involves the patron of the shipping company and the founder of the party himself, under investigation for trafficking in illicit influences. In the investigation of the prosecutor of Milan, the prosecution speculates that the entrepreneur has attempted to influence the policies of the Conte government on the subject of interventions in favor of Moby, in exchange for advertising contracts to Casaleggio Associati srl and Beppe Grillo srl for one million and 50 thousand euros. To receive chat requests from the charismatic 5S leader are also prominent figures of the then government Count I.

Among the recipients of the insistence of Honored – continues Repubblica – also the minister of infrastructures Danilo Toninelli (not investigated) who, at that time, had entered into a tug-of-war with the shipowner on the subject of renewing the concessions of the sections, one of the hottest fronts for the shipping company. She had also been active on Moby’s events Carla Ruocco, who in the past was also in the directorate of the M5S and which in Parliament had followed up on requests for Cricket. The dates are also important: the effectiveness of the contract Moby subscribes with the Beppe Grillo srl runs from 1 March 2018 to 1 March 2020, the Conte I government remains standing from June 2018 to September 2019.

