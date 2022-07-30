M5s: Grillo, infected by zombies but we will win

“There is no favorable wind for those who do not know where to go, but it is certain that for those who go against the current the wind is always unfavorable. zombie that they would do anything to defeat us or, even worse, infect us. And so it was: some of us fell, many were infected. But we are still here, and in the end we will win, because we have the strength of our precariousness: we are here to fight, not to stay, and this diversity of ours is unsettling for the zombies “. Beppe Grillo he writes it on his blog.

M5s: Grillo, honor to those who have served with selflessness

“We thank those of us who fought and still fight. For some it is time to do it with the strength of precariousness, because only in this way can we win against zombieof which Rome is a slave “. Beppe Grillo he writes it in a post on his blog. “Honor to those who have served with courage and altruism, best wishes to those who continue their journey – he concludes – Let’s join together in cohort! Italy is calling us”.

M5s: Conte, I don’t want to do the Italian Melenchon

Will Giuseppe Conte try to be the Italian Melenchon? “We will not try to play parts to please the electorate. We will simply be the M5s with our intransigence for legality and social justice”. Thus the president of the 5-star movement replies to the Fatto Quotidiano. And to those who ask him if Beppe Grillo has imposed himself on the no to the exceptions to the two mandates, he replies: “It is not so. Grillo has always expressed his opinion, aware that the decision on whether or not to vote for members was up to me. We have always reasoned together also on possible exceptions to the rule to safeguard the experience of some spokespersons. It is certainly a founding rule: I understand its philosophy and I understand the position of Grillo, who is the guardian of principles “.

M5s and the second term rule, in 50 away from Chambers

Now that the die is cast and that Giuseppe Contealso due to the moral suasion of Guarantor Beppe Grillo, has opted for the confirmation of the rule of two mandates for the elected members of the M5 without providing for any derogation, it is possible to sum up who will not return – at least under the pentastellate insignia – in the next legislature. Among them, as is well known, there are many big names but not only: between senators and deputies the account, net of those who followed the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, reaches about fifty elected representatives. Before the Di Maio split, in fact, the bill reached 83 parliamentarians in the second term, but they are obviously the most bombastic names on which, in these hours, attention is being focused. Starting with Roberto Fico who, after one term as chairman of the Rai Supervisory Commission and one as chairman of Montecitorio, will be forced to say goodbye to the parliamentary halls: “I have served the institutions up to date – explains Fico to Repubblica – now I will campaign “. Then there is the vice-president of the Senate and of the Movement Paola Taverna, very close to Conte but above all the historical face and point of reference of the people of Penstastellato. Also in the Senate there is Vito Crimi, the first M5s group leader at Palazzo Madama in the last legislature and “regent” for many months. Even the ex-Keeper Alfonso Bonafede has reached the end of his parliamentary experience, after having also been part of the Movement’s Directory. The list does not stop there, because there are other former ministers to be considered such as Riccardo Fraccaro, Giulia Grillo, Nunzia Catalfo and Danilo Toninelli, ministers in office such as Fabiana Dadone and Federico d’Inca ‘(who just today announced his resignation from the Movement together with the former group leader Davide Crippa), commission presidents such as Giuseppe Sibilia. There is also a Vice President of the Chamber (Maria Edera Spadoni) and an Undersecretary for Infrastructure (Giancarlo Cancelleri) who has already had to take a step back from the Sicilian primaries due to this impediment, when the rule had not yet been established. A further relevant element is that there will be no loophole of mandates of different levels: each elected mandate will count, whether it is acquired at a local or national level. This is why the number of starters from Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama is so large. They are joined by the former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi, who has three councils in the Campidoglio, of which the second as mayor. Considering the first as a “zero mandate”, with the current one also Raggi will have to say goodbye to new elected positions.

