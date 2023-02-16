Packed theater for the premiere of “I am the worst”, the new show by Beppe Grillo which for the zero date has chosen the Mancinelli theater in Orvieto. To pay homage to him, in the audience, the president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte, who arrived after the show had begun (“there was work in the Chamber”, he justifies himself by dribbling the journalists at the entrance), Roberto Fico (arrived early), the deputy president of the movement Michele Gubitosa, the president of INPS Pasquale Tridico. After a long silence, Grillo brings the topics dear to him to the stage: renewables, energy communities, artificial intelligence (“who doesn’t know he’s stupid, a stupid person knows it”), environment, technology and behind the technology the rare earths with all the background of exploitation and pollution.

During the evening, Cricket he also talks about the trial involving his son Ciro: “They give me a political trial on my children. I’m sure how it will go but if you do the trials on TV you also give the sentences. Look, I can even laugh about it a bit, with the death I have inside”, says the founder of the M5S. The hardest broadside, the reserve to the “extreme right” government‘. Then he relaunches the Church of Elsewhere, as cryptically announced by a couple of posts published by the Genoese comedian since December. He crowns ‘pinotti’ on his head, transforms the water into chinotto (“not into wine, everyone is capable of that”) and announces “I’m closing the Church of Elsewhere and let’s all go together to conquer the 8×1000”.

“God is no more, that’s the problem. All the great masterpieces would not exist without God, the engine of the world, and now that he is gone, there is nothing left. We have replaced it with capitalism, with money. We need an entity – says Grillo – Science does not give answers, technology does not give answers, religion no longer gives answers. Then it happens that strange new religions are born in the USA. So why can’t I make my own church? Why can’t I found a Church Elsewhere? It’s all elsewhere, elsewhere it doesn’t give answers but we go in search. I have already prepared the statute, the association has already been made, there is the site elsewhere.com”, continues Grillo, showing the symbol of Elsewhere: an A in the shape of an antenna. “We are a force, I feel it has already happened something, that you are with me: we are a force to conquer the 8×1000 all together!”.

But the show begins with current events, arising from the game of ‘questions from the audience’: Grillo has pen and paper delivered to the audience who can write whatever they want and then read some of the questions. “What do I think of Di Maio today? My God, neither bad nor good. I don’t even call it a betrayal because Judas was a partner of Jesus. Di Maio did a wonderful thing, he allowed us to be reborn with the Wizard of Oz. Conte, who is outside waiting to enter I think…” (Conte hadn’t arrived yet, he’ll arrive in a few minutes).

And again: “How can I understand this right-wing government? It’s called ‘centre right’, only here, in any other country they would call it extreme right”. And then Sanremo 2023: “extraordinary, the Cuckoo’s Nest, with that conductor there… what’s his name? Amadeus, who at Ariston guided people to free themselves, all the inhibitions have started. Fedez who enjoyed it because he finally heard an ass while his wife doesn’t have one, Gino Paolo who goes on stage to talk about orgies, Benigni who gives the president a tongue with the Constitution, the unfinished “.

At the end of the show, all outside and behind the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte does not want to speak, “interview Grillo” he says to those who try to ask him questions; he takes a few photos with the supporters then joins the Genoese comedian in the dressing room who thanks him: “how nice you came, thank you”. The two stay chatting for a long time, they laugh, the atmosphere is cheerful and there are friends and intimates with them. Grillo takes the opportunity to proselytize for his Church elsewhere: “At the end of the tour – he tells Conte – I will have 10,000 members”.