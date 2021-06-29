M5s, Grillo rents villa of the meeting with Conte. 13 thousand € a week

The internal war in the M5s continues. There is no peace among the grillini, yesterday’s press conference of the former premier Giuseppe Conte sanctioned the break with the founder of the Movement Beppe Grillo, who does not accept having a marginal role in the new party and to whom the aut-aut imposed by the new leader Conte is not at all liked. Full of symbolism, awaiting the comedian’s reply – we read in Repubblica – is the decision to rent the historic residence in Marina di Bibbona in the province of Livorno. Villa Corallina was the location of several important moments in the history of the M5s. From the summit of the fireplace, to the recent face to face with Giuseppe Conte.

It is available – continues Repubblica – for those who can afford to pay 12,750 euros of rent for a one-week vacation. A lot is offered in the catalog. However, it is available from early September. First all busy. Probably from the owners. Direct access to the beach, which is within walking distance, built in 1920 and belonged to the Marquises Ginori as a “seaside house”. Eight bedrooms (4 doubles, 4 twins), 7 bathrooms. Five-hectare park, a triumph of junipers and pines, and a swimming pool set in a natural depression in the sand dunes.