M5s, Grillo takes time. Count cornered

The M5s is increasingly in chaos after the court’s decision Naples to cancel the election of Giuseppe Conte as a leader and to put all powers back into the hands of the founder of the Movement Beppe Grillo. The guarantor of the pentastellati – reads the Corriere della Sera – was annoyed by the acceleration that the leaders tried to impose: Grillo wants ponder each step. It is not excluded that soon there may be a meeting between the parties, an option that until Monday afternoon was denied by environments close to the Ligurian showman. Grillo, however, is now playing with the idea of ​​a face to face: wants to clarify and take the opportunity to give one shock to the Movementsettling the internal feuds of the Five Stars. With you he would have been surprised by the guarantor’s move, even if circles close to the former premier deny and speak of “tuning” Between the parts. “There are those who are using this situation to weaken Conte with changes to his powers, from the management of the territories to statutory changes,” say the Contiani. “We are at the paradox: we are accused for the fruit of their choices”, reply the Dimaiani and the Malpancisti.

The lawyers of With you And Cricket – continues the Corriere – according to what filters from rumors they confronted yesterday. The orientation would no longer seem to rely on rapid ratification of the “missing” voters, but to proceed with the election of a new guarantee committee, so that there is a legal representative who can start the process for voting on the statute (or possibly establish the criteria for the election of the steering committee). In any case, in mid-March, the green light will be needed for the lists for the Municipalities spring: an appointment that could be at risk for the Five Stars in case of other setbacks.

