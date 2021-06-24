After days of tension in the 5S house, peace seems to return between the guarantor of the Movement Beppe Grillo and the leader in pectore Giuseppe Conte: what theAdnkronos, between the two there was a long one clarifying phone call, and now the agreement for the relaunch of the M5S and the launch of the new statute seem to be one step away. Yesterday, the leader in pectore of the Giuseppe Conte Movement met the elected 5 stars at Palazzo Madama, sending a clear message to the founder: “Full and mutual trust or I’ll take off”.

But despite the tension, a possible balance point may have been struck in his Senate talks. In any case, the leader in pectore held out the straight bar on the refoundation project: he accepted the challenge of M5s 2.0 given to him directly by the co-founder M5s on condition, it is explained, that his hands are free. An ok that arrived months ago, in the meeting in Rome with the big 5 stars, and of which everyone is waiting for the fruits. With the arrival of Beppe Grillo, expected today in Rome, sources close to the founder of the Movement say they are convinced that “the agreement” will be signed. “But there would still be some knots to be dissolved in new statute before reaching an agreement, which in any case now appears much closer.

