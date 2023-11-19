Conte-Grillo: the hug after the joke from the M5s founder: “An avatar is more expressive”

“It’s more expressive here than live…”. Beppe Grillo jokes like this when, at a stand at the Idia event on Artificial Intelligence promoted by the 5 Star Movement, sees Giuseppe Conte’s avatar projected on the screens. Then the co-founder says to the reporters who press him on his relationship with the president of the Movement: “Conte is fine like this, he is fine in avatar and in all his image progressions”.

“I will give Grillo a communication tip: I will tell him that when he goes on TV to speak to the general public, it is best to first say that he is embracing the taste for paradox and irony, because many commentators have not understood it.” Giuseppe Conte replies with this joke to those who ask him for a comment on the judgment on him expressed in recent days by Beppe Grillo on television.

But in the end there is no friction between Grillo and Conte. The co-founder and president of the M5s met this evening at the event on artificial intelligence sponsored by the Movement in Rome and warmly greeted and hugged each other.

