M5s, the notary reveals: “A Di Maio-Casaleggio agreement has put everything in Conte’s hands. Now Grillo…”

The M5s it’s close to the umpteenth splitthe break between Giuseppe Count and Beppe Cricket it no longer seems curable. The guarantor claims ownership of the name and symbol, but the former prime minister responds that they no longer belong to him and that he intends to revolutionize the party with new rules and turning everything upside down. The political battle now risks ending in court with the consequence of a party split in two. An authoritative source now intervenes on the subject of ownership of the name and symbol, it is not only a deputybut also of the notary coordinator of the legal area of M5swho knows those papers very well. “The sentence of the 2012 – explains Alfonso Colucci to Il Corriere della Sera – who recognizes the ownership of name and symbol of the Movement to Beppe Cricket was overcomeThe current one was established in 2017 by Luigi Di Maio and Davide Casaleggioand Conte presides over this Five Star Movement Association.

“Therefore – Colucci continues to Il Corriere – the sentence to which Grillo refers was not given against the current association, the one chaired by Count. Beppe Cricket by virtue of specific contractual obligations — covered by confidentiality and which do not refer to the 300 thousand euro contract for communication that the M5S pays him every year — has expressly renounced any dispute relating to the use of both the name and the symbol of the M5s, as modified or modifiable in the future by the Association itself”. Colucci also has his say on the political future of the Movement. “I don’t think the dispute will end up in court, Grillo can still give a lot and money (300 thousand € per year ndr) for his consultancy are justified by the great communication skills of Beppe and for the resonance effect that his publications have”. But he warns: “If in the online consultation they vote yes to a new name, symbol and third mandate, there will be no judges who will hold. This is an unassailable legal principle: the assembly is sovereign. But above all it is a democratic principle. Sovereignty belongs to the people, the Constitution says so“.