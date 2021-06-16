They describe him as “nervous”, ready to go down to Rome for a face-to-face encounter that also involves the Grillini MPs. Beppe Grillo would have been stunned in front of the new M5S course signed by Giuseppe Conte. So much so that sources close to the founder of the Movement claimed, in the afternoon, that Grillo had not even read the statute. In short, between the guarantor and Conte, the cold would fall, also fueled by the silence of the leader in pectore. In fact, well-informed sources assure not only that Grillo has seen the new statute, sharing it also with his lawyers (the document was sent to the ‘noble father’ of the Movement 10 days ago). But even with Conte, Adnkronos learns, the channels would not be interrupted, indeed the confrontation would be continuous and in-depth.





But in the statute – and this is one of the passages that Grillo does not go down – it is written in black and white that the guarantor is not allowed to interfere on the political choices of the M5S, who was able to view the document reports to Adnkronos. An unwelcome passage to the founder. And it wouldn’t be the only one. Grillo would also aspire to other changes with respect to the imprint that the former prime minister is giving to the new movement. This is why there would be an ongoing dialogue between the two, between who pulls on one side and who pushes on the other.

The new Statute actually provides for a more articulated organization, with a more precise and precise definition of the various roles and the introduction of new bodies, explain well-informed sources. Confirming the figure of the guarantor and its role, in fact, as a guarantee body. But political interference would no longer be allowed. It is above all this that Grillo would not go down. (by Ileana Sciarra)