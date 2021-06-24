“We did not expect such an intervention”. A big pentastellato of Contian ‘faith’ reacts petrified after the long harangue of Beppe Grillo, dropped in Rome to meet the M5S parliamentarians. A 5-star guarantor described as “very excited” by those who attended the meeting and had no intention of stepping aside. From communication to logo, Grillo puts its ‘stamp’. In the viewfinder of the guarantor, some sources tell Adnkronos, even the posts on social media of the elected: “I know how to do communication”, the sense of Grillo’s reasoning, “but explain to me what sense the photos have at the stadium or while you eat pizza? It’s old stuff, people don’t give a shit … “. And the thoughts of many present go to the selfie posted by Conte at the Olimpico, last Sunday, on the occasion of Italy-Wales. On the symbol, which has the words ‘2050’ (the time horizon indicated by the comedian months ago, as a political ‘legacy’) instead of the word ‘ilblogdellestelle.it’, Grillo is clear: the logo will be this, period. As if to clear the field of other possible drafts that had circulated in recent days and that would not have met the favor of the ‘Elevato’.

Beppe also claims the right to have his say on China (it is an innovative country, they go to the moon, they build very modern bridges, the meaning of his words) without however entering the sphere of geopolitics. And if thunderous applause rains from the deputies, from the troop of senators – where the hard core of the Contiani nestles – strong perplexities emerge. “We need a meeting as soon as possible, it was not the right occasion to be able to freely express our thoughts”, commented a senator at the end of Grillo’s SHOW. “We need a clarification between Beppe and Conte. If everything is fine for mum and dad, why don’t they come and tell us together?”. In the evening, the news of the umpteenth phone call between Grillo and Conte. But for now it is not enough to placate the discontent.