“I am sorry for what the 5 Star Movement has become todaybecause there is no longer participation from below and what there is is a façade”. Davide Casaleggio does not mince his words in commenting with Adnkronos on the features assumed by the political creature created by his father Gianroberto and on the basic principles which have undergone several changes over the years.The founder of the Rousseau association and founding member of the Camelot project intervenes in the aftermath of the political ‘mea culpa’ made by Beppe Grillo on TV.

“Yesterday was my children’s birthday and I saw it second hand – admits Casaleggio -. I listened to what was said, I can say that approval towards a previous management is always appreciated”. On the thoughts expressed by Grillo, however, he does not go too far: “I try not to interpret other people’s words – he says – Grillo spoke for more than an hour and I think he expressed his thoughts very well on his own, without any additions on my part“. But he makes more than one criticism of the Movement led today by Giuseppe Conte Casaleggio: “Having single candidates to be approved from below or single lists already prepared is not democracy from below – he underlines – it is a use of pure marketing which however does not work , because then the electoral results can be seen.”

“Every movement, every community or party must have foundations on which to base itself – observes Casaleggio – and today the foundations on which the M5S was built no longer exist“. For example, if participation is one of these foundations “it does not exist today – he notes – the candidates are chosen by a few people closed in a room, among other things this is what we always complained about with the M5S when talking about others. And now it is happening on all occasions with the Movement”. If in the past the political creature created by his father had fought against public financing “today public financing has become central to the strategy of the M5S – Casaleggio points out -. We talk about pacifism and the Movement has voted several times in favor of sending weapons to war contexts, something we had fought against. It’s obvious that if there are no foundations you can’t go anywhere“.

According to Casaleggio, other foundations should be recreated because, “if this community, however small, has other ideas it should probably affirm these other ideas and give them body and perhaps even another name”. The complaints about the Movement do not end here: “What I see – he remarks – is that the people who are leading the project today are not based on the battles we have carried out in the last 15 years. This obviously causes people to be disoriented and have substantially returned to abstentionism. In the last elections, 6 million votes were missing, the voters were disgusted.”

As for Conte’s presence in the streets with the Democratic Party, “I think that voters evaluate facts and ideas – he comments – if these ideas are told and then the following day the opposite is done, as for sending weapons, it is obvious that people don’t believe it anymore.” The advice for Conte is to “give a name and foundations to his project” and not to “borrow foundations that he doesn’t share” such as grassroots participation. “People see that they are not choosing candidates for the regional or European elections – explains Casaleggio -. At the last European elections, 5 thousand people were able to apply, and all the other members, hundreds of thousands, were able to participate in their choice. Today, Let’s see with the Regionals, the choice of candidates is made completely in closed rooms and it’s a path that doesn’t work.”

For example, in Trentino Alto Adige, where for the first time in its history the Movement remained outside the two provincial councils, losing three quarters of the votes. “We have seen the results: 1.8% against 11% last time. There are those who say that in the local area the M5S has never been strong but here we are talking about dividing the results by 5 or 10 of the past”. On the former grillino Alessandro Di Battista Casaleggio does not go too far: “What if he were to return to the Movement? I prefer not to speak for others – he says -. He will make his choices, and I think they are not linked to a specific organization but to battles. Coherence can also be seen from this. One carries on his battles regardless of the container in which he ends up one day rather than another”.

As for his future in politicswhen asked about the possibility of taking the field and doing something for the country, Casaleggio says: “We’ll see what happens in the futureI have always dedicated myself to building participation platforms and this is the theme I am focusing on in this period with the Camelot project”.