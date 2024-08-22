M5s, the war for the logo risks ending up in court. Conte-Grillo: the final challenge

The M5s he’s back in the storm, the exchange between Beppe Grillo and Giuseppe Conte has brought to light a problem that had been hidden for too long: the rift between the two is total and now there is even the risk that the dispute ends up in court. This is one possible scenario. The reason? It’s all candies (and survival). Because, – reports Il Corriere della Sera – after having ended below 10% at the European elections in June, Beppe’s creature Cricket was faced with a historic turning point by leader Giuseppe Conte: immediate start to the assemblies with the participation of the base, to try to relaunch the party through listening to the militants. Which could lead to the Unlocking of the third mandate elective and, even, to the change of nameThe two discuss above all the Logo propertyaccording to Grillo’s accountant “the logo is associated with the symbol registered by the founder“. But for Conte things are not like that: “No, belongs to the 5 Star Movement Association“.

Danilo also intervened on the issue Toninellithe former minister spoke clearly: “Unfortunately, given the current premises, I fear that we will arrive at a definitive break, a break which, I fear, is now inevitable“, reflects Toninelli, interviewed by Radio Cusano Campus. The umpteenth crisis between Beppe Grillo and Giuseppe Conte has two probable outcomes: a legal dispute or a split. This – Il Giornale reports – is the crossroads facing the founder of the Five Stars. The comedian is isolated like never before and is already looking beyond the constituent assembly, which began yesterday amid controversy. Grillo darts from one villa to another, between a few phone calls and many thoughts. For the first time, thanks to his anger at Conte’s insults, he is caressed by the temptation to create a Movement 2.0.

But who could the guarantor of the M5s look to? Not so much to Virginia Rays and Alexander By the Baptist. The comedian could re-establish grillismo with David Casaleggiothe heir of the co-founder Gianroberto. All eyes are on the parliamentarians, few, in their first mandate who are on Grillo’s side. A mini-rebellion that could however provide a hypothetical new creature with a presence in the palace. Temptations, speculations. Inevitable, after the renewed rumors of split and definitive breakupfueled by the unbridgeable gap between the positions of the comedian and those of the lawyer.