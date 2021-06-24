“Count I am useful to you, you must understand”. He said it, according to what Adnkronos learns, Beppe Grillo during the assembly with the M5S deputies in Montecitorio where he presented what will be the new logo of the Movement, with the wording ‘2050’ inside the symbol. “This Movement needs a visionary like me and an upright like Conte”, he added.

“Conte is an excellent person but I am the visionary”, he would have added. “We exchange comments on the draft”, Grillo would have said again, adding: “I am a guarantor not a cogl ** ne”. The words of the Genoese comedian were greeted by applause from the elected officials. “Grillo has just founded a diarchy …”, is the hot comment that leaked to the Adnkronos from pentastellate parliamentary sources at the end of the meeting in the House. “Beppe takes back the Movement as always”, remark, off the records, the same parliamentarians after the speech of the Genoese comedian.