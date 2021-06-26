The 5 Star Movement it represents a serious problem for Italy, since, even if a tiger is more fearful than a jellyfish, the jellyfish is more unpredictable than the tiger. The tiger is a tremendous carnivore, the jellyfish can do a lot of harm, even if it doesn’t have a brain.

This Movement it was hugely successful, in the 2018 elections, without anyone knowing at the time who really commanded it, what ideas he had and what programs he really meant to implement. The jellyfish went to the government, it did its good damage – think of Minister Bonafede’s action – but this new responsibility failed to give it what it did not have: a brain. In other cases, what an old theory teaches has been true, namely that “the function creates the organ”: but not this time. Instead of making a light of intelligence appear in the “beast”, the function of government has only highlighted the basic instinct of every living being: that of survival. From Grillo down, everyone has only one North Star, don’t go home. Even if it were only until the end of this term, because the prospects do not go much further.

Let’s take an opposite example, the French Revolution. It too was born as a movement, that is, as a set of coherent projects aimed at a renewal of society. This whole was dominated by an ideology born even before the Convocation of the States General, the Enlightenment, so strong that it survived all the individual protagonists. Even if at times in political conflict and even armed (with guillotine) between them. It is not enough. That movement has survived the transition from moderation to terror, from monarchy to republic, from consulate to empire, and finally from Napoleon’s hundred victories at Waterloo. That ideology was strong enough to dominate men and to impose itself even when the naive hoped for a Restoration.

If, on the other hand, a group of ambitious people without ideas wins power, the rest of history will not be dominated by an ideology, but by the contrast of the men at the top. And that’s what we see in the Five stars. What divides Beppe Grillo from Giuseppe Conte? The competent will tell you in detail, but in reality the problem is simple: who will command, in the future?

A pyramid cannot have more than one vertex. But there is a fundamental difference between the case in which the contenders each represent a project and the case in which the project is the same for both: “Me and not you”. Sometimes, in addition to themselves, the antagonists fight for something; instead sometimes the antagonists fight only for themselves, perhaps choosing the “something” that best serves this purpose. And the level, fatally, expires to a minimum.

In this sense the crudest and, at the same time, the most “legitimate”, is Beppe Grillo. His thesis is simple: I invented this Movement, it is mine and I manage it, as long as I live. And while he lives. I don’t like to be interested in it every day and I would also be willing to delegate someone, for example Giuseppe Conte, but on condition that you do not forget that you are my delegate, ready to report and ask for orders. And Grillo seems to be concerned only with the present. At best, he only cares about staying in government. We have seen this from the way he has roughly imposed the unnatural alliance with the Democratic Party and, more recently, just as roughly, participation in the Draghi government.

Conte instead, perhaps because he is younger, perhaps because he has a much more fragile basis of consensus, tries to have a “political” vision of the Movement. Perhaps he hopes to finally be able to be “someone”, and not a facade or a spokesperson; and for this he would like to have a free hand. Perhaps he would like to collect the maximum fragments of the Movement and guide it towards a clear positioning. Probably an organic alliance with the Democratic Party, to the point of forming a new “great left” capable of competing with the right. But his project, not only simplifying the problem, complicates it.

If he fails, it would be a disaster for him and also for Grillo. If he succeeds, Conte at that point would no longer need Grillo and Grillo would have to choose between a career as a comedian and a retiree. At this point one does not see why, being able to still hold the reins of the Movement firmly in his hands, the Elevated should hand over to others. I wonder if you’d rather kill him, that Movement.

And yet there is a further, very bitter doubt. That the two have not noticed that they are discussing the possession of a body.