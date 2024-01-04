M5s, Grillo's disappearance from the political scene. A loyalist: “His phone stopped ringing…”

Beppe Grillo Fabio had said it in a mix of seriousness and irony Fazio: “I failed, everyone I sent to hell is in government“. But after his last public outing, the founder of the M5s seems to have truly realized that his political adventure it came to an end. This was revealed by one of his loyalists who requested anonymity. It is one of the ancient followers of him, today out of Parliament but still present in the life of the Movement: “If there was a choice between him and Contethe vast majority of the militants would be with Conte. The last joke – he tells Il Corriere della Sera – that Grillo tried to play on Conte was impose on him compliance with the two-term limit for the elect. Was the swan song: maybe he wanted to do him harm and instead did him a great favor, as seen in the elections. And today it is as if Beppe had evaporatedeven if deep down it's what he wanted, maybe…”.

“Until a year and a half ago, when from founder he had become guarantor but his figure had not yet completely faded into the role of “communications consultant” (although well paid) – continues this former deputy close to him – everything passed through him. Or, if not all of it, at least the bulk of it“. Now, to the question of what Grillo's political melancholy hides – continues Il Corriere – there are many answers. The phone ringing less and less, the patrol of elected representatives in Parliament that does not compel their feelings and sensations, that often expressed desire to escape from politics which in the end came true, but not as he would have expected. It is difficult to make predictions about what the rest of the year may hold for the political Grillo. In February 2023, the only prediction for his year was made by himself, at the Teatro Mancinelli in Orvieto. “I don't count for anything anymore.”

