M5s, Beppe Grillo and the sudden hospitalization. The mystery of the double version

Beppe Cricket he was hospitalized a few days ago for still mysterious reasons. But now the health issue of the M5s guarantor is really tinged with yellow, because they are there voices both coming from very close environments What do they say to Grillo? diametrically opposite things. This time – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – at the center of the mystery are the resignation of the showman Ligurian from the Cecina hospital. Is the founder of the Five Star Movement still hospitalized or not? “He came home last night. We spoke before and he is fine”, said the lawyer Enrico Grillo, Grandchild of the M5S guarantor.

Sources close to the guarantorinstead, they talk about a Cricket still hospitalized, waiting for a green light from the doctors on Friday (at the latest on Saturday). What seems certain, however, is that the conditions do not cause concern. “Nothing serious.” Beppe Grillo was admitted to hospital in chickpeas flour piein the province of Livorno, where he showed up last Sunday after going to the emergency room for a problem.

