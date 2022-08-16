M5s parliamentarians: online voting from 10 to 22 on 16 August

The parliamentarians of Movement five stars are open from 10 am to 10 pm today, Tuesday 16 August: those enrolled in the M5s will have to choose among the 2 thousand candidates for the elections of 25 September, but also give their assent to the 15 names chosen by Joseph With you. These are “personalities who will ensure that continuity of action and experience necessary to face the new legislature,” said the leader.

As required by the M5s Statute, those who have been regularly enrolled in the 5-star Movement for at least six months can vote.

The consultations take place on the online platform SkyVote. Subscribers authorized to vote have received an email with a personal link to access the voting area and will be able to express a favorable or negative opinion.

Between 15 names chosen by Conte exponents of civil society appear, such as the anti-mafia magistrates Federico Cafiero de Raho and Roberto Scarpinato. Ecological transition experts, such as former minister Sergio It costs and Professor Livio De Santoli. There is the notary of the Movement, Alfredo Colucci. And then many big pentastellati. It starts with the former mayor of Turin Chiara Hangerthen the group leader in the Senate Maria Domenica CastelloneUndersecretary Barbara Floridiathe former leader of the Senate Ettore LicheriMinister Stefano Patuanellithe member of the board of directors of the parliamentary group Francesco Silvestriand the vice-presidents Riccardo RicciardiMichele GubitosaMario Turkish and Alessandra Todde.

Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sent his self-nomination for the college of the Lazio 1 Chamber. The current group leader in the Senate Castellone he also appears for Palazzo Madama in the Campania college, while the Minister of Agriculture Patuanelli he changes branch of Parliament and runs for the Chamber in Friuli Venezia-Giulia, the college in which he is resident. In the Chamber, the former mayor of Turin Hanger runs for the Piedmont 1 college together with the outgoing deputy Luca Carabettawhile Vittoria Baldino, group leader in the Constitutional Affairs Commission, appears in Calabria. The former group leader in the Senate Licheri (he too would change branch) and the president of the Justice Commission Mario Perantoni show up in their Sardinia. All of Conte’s vice-presidents also run (except Paola Taverna, excluded from the two-term rule): Gubitosa for the Chamber in Campania 2, Turkish for the Senate in Puglia, Ricciardi for the Room in Tuscany, Todde for the Chamber in Sardinia.

In total the candidate senators are 41 out of 62 enrolled in the group. In Emilia-Romagna there are the outgoing Marco Croatti and Maria Laura Mantovani, in Lazio Giulia Lupo and Alessandra Maiorino, in Tuscany Gianluca Ferrara, in Liguria the former candidate for mayor of Genoa Luca Pirondini. In the Chamber, among the names that appear in the same college as Conte also the notary of the 5 stars Alfonso Colucci and the outgoing spokespersons Marco Bella, Francesca Flati, Angela Salafia, Francesco Silvestri and Manuel Tuzi. Also for Montecitorio, in the Campania 1 college the outgoing parliamentarians Raffaele Bruno, Carmen Di Lauro, Teresa Manzo and Gilda Sportiello, in Lombardy 1 Stefania Mammì and Riccardo Olgiati. 12 outgoing candidates for the Chamber in Puglia: Gianmauro Dell’Olio, Leonardo Donno, Vincenzo Garruti, Carla Giuliano, Patty L’Abbate, Giorgio Lovecchio, Angela Masi, Valentina Palmisano, Marco Pellegrini, Angela Piarulli, Iunio Valerio Romano and Francesca Ruggiero. Nine, however, in the Sicily 1 college: Davide Aiello, Giuseppe Chiazzese, Valentina D’Orso, Vita Martinciglio, Leonardo Penna, Filippo Perconti, Dedalo Pignatone and Adriano Varrica.

