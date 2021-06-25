Article being updated …

Giuseppe Conte would be one step away from farewell to M5S. It is learned in the five-star galaxy. Already yesterday, leader in pectore of the 5-star Movement would have decided to step back, but a painstaking mediation activity would have convinced him to desist. The movement’s big names were reassembled, including the head of the Farnesina, Luigi Di Maio, aware that there would be no ‘plan B’ without Conte, after Beppe Grillo’s thrust in front of the parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, it is learned, Grillo has left Rome and has not had a meeting with the lawyer whose participation, tonight, is scheduled for 6 pm in a webinar with Di Maio himself and Deputy Minister Laura Castelli on sustainability and inclusion. Meanwhile, silence on the chats of the elected M5S and there are those who speak of shock and waiting after Grillo’s intervention. In the meantime, we learn, the pressure is growing against the former premier for a new subject to be born, but the road would be uphill due to the difficulties of organizing a new party on the eve of the administrative office.