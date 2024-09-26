M5s, Conte increasingly distant from Schlein: in disagreement on everything

It is now increasingly evident, despite attempts to remain united, that the M5s and the Pd are going in opposite directions and that the wide field is increasingly a project destined to fail. Giuseppe’s last tear Count it’s on the citizenshipthe M5s has decided to do not join the signature collection to get to the referendum, but there is no agreement – reports Il Messaggero – not even on the position to take on war and on the Rai appointments. “Look, Elly,” says Conte, “it’s a mistake to call us out of Raibecause in this way the right has a free hand to carry out its entire occupation of power”. What Giuseppe did not say to Elly, but what many of his leaders whisper under their breath is this: dear Democrats, it is easy for you to opt out of Viale Mazzini and Saxa Rubra, since there is so much in there you already take up a lot of seats.

It cannot escape – continues Il Messaggero – that while Elly signs the referendum for the citizenship law, Giuseppe keeps away from (virtual) banquets and from this topic, perhaps mindful of when at the time of the yellow-green government on the immigration issue he was very far from the Democratic Party’s line and probably remained so. And what can we say about the war? The no to weapons in Kiev is a star mantra, while the Dems have always said yes to weapons in Kiev. Unless they don’t want to leave the flag of pacifism in the hands of Conte and so off with the march to Assisi and off above all, at a European level, with the no to the use of weapons given to the Ukrainians in Russia.