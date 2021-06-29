The Pentastellato Movement remains in suspense after the press conference of Giuseppe Conte. The former premier did not leave the 5s but dictated his conditions. The voice of the guarantor waits on these, Beppe Grillo. Already yesterday evening it seems to be waiting for a post in which the co-founder of the Movement will take a position and only after which the statute of M5s2.0 that ‘the lawyer’ announced to send today to the regent Vito Crimi without anyone having read it yet. A charter of rights and duties that, it is explained in the pentastellate galaxy, it would be “very serious” not to put to the vote, whatever the determinations that Grillo himself will take ex ante or ex post. In any case, a plebiscite yes to the proposal of the former Prime Minister.

M5s, Conte: “Accepted some proposals from Grillo, others impossible”

Between With you is Beppe Grillo in recent days there has been “an intense exchange” following the delivery of the draft of his project, in which, says the former premier, “I can honestly say that I have collected some of your suggestions, but others just cannot be accepted For this reason – explains Conte in an interview with Corriere della Sera – I sent the ball back to Grillo. 5 Star Movement wants to get out of this uncertainty “. Conte assures that Grillo is a backbone,” he is the guarantor, remains guarantor and will be guarantor for life “. house in need instead of a “renovation”. What is needed, says Conte, is “a clarifying step”, a necessary trauma, a fundamental step to get the project approved. There is no under-the-table reflection on my part. beyond the statutory question, the point is that I will not enter your house if this is the logic “, explains Conte, who on the possibility of reaching an agreement replies:” Optimist or not, you saw me calm. transparent passages, people need clarity. ” In any case, the former prime minister excludes thinking of his own party: “I don’t want to create a new party. All the personal parties born so far have turned out to be plastic parties”.