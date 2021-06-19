Five Star Movement to the final squeeze for the new statute and the charter of values. Giuseppe Conte aims to present both by next week and is working with Beppe Grillo to find the right place. Indiscretions and conjectures multiply on the content. Over the weekend the decisive meeting between the new political leader and the founding father of the M5s.

The Grillo-Conte dispute over the M5s statute

“Do you want to take me out of authority? Don’t allow yourself, you know …”. “But Beppe, how come you can think that I would do such a thing …”. This will be the tenor of the comparison according to the Messenger. The two “want to get along but distrust each other”.

“The distance is on the third term”, continues the newspaper. Grillo insists that the ban remains. “Conte expects 10-20 percent of deserving parliamentarians admitted to the third round – this is how his breakthrough package, the ultra-contist current – and the Beppe Giuseppi negotiation should end like this: Grillo allows exceptions, and in return obtains the non-elimination of the powers of the guarantor, that is of his person, which Conte would love to include in the statute “.

Grillo: “I don’t want to end up like a mini DC”

In particular, Grillo would not want the M5s to end up as “a mini Christian Democracy” or as “Udeur”. And for this he wants to insist on direct democracy, ecology, participation, thought, fantasy. Conte supports him at least in words, writes Il Messaggero, “but the protection of Beppe is not, as a perspective, at the top of the preferences of the former premier. (perhaps) Chiara Appendino, the very faithful former Turkish undersecretary and her friend Bonafade “. The showdown is near.