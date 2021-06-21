Fico: “Conte-Grillo, a little discussion. Me mayor? A cherished idea”

The M5s continues its internal warfare, there are many knots still to be untied to kick off the Giuseppe Conte era, leader of the grillini. Among the various points to be clarified there is also the relationship between the former premier and the founder of the Beppe Grillo Movement. “Conte – explains Roberto Fico to Fatto Quotidiano – will be the leader of the M5S and Beppe will remain the Guarantor. They do not seem to me at all in opposition. There is a team that is working. And if there is a bit of discussion, it can only be The Speaker of the Chamber defends the pivotal measure of the 5s: “Citizenship income must not only be defended, but relaunched. We can easily imagine what would have happened during the pandemic had it not been there. It is ridiculous to hear that they are not dependent on this measure. Rather, the workers demand respect for rights and fair pay “.

“Rights – continues Fico al Fatto – must be strengthened, and in this context the minimum wage is fundamental. It is a measure that does not detract from those who make contracts, but which gives more protection to workers. layoffs, but without tears. We must confront and take into account the existing situation “. Fico admits he was close to being nominated as mayor of Naples. I have toyed with the idea of ​​applying, because I love my city. But politics is service and I cannot forget my duties as Speaker of the Chamber and respect for the institutions “.